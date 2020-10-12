Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

MPs launch legal action against UK government over Covid contracts [The Guardian]

Mayors threaten legal action over ‘oppressive’ local lockdowns that could see millions confined to their home towns — as Boris Johnson is accused of betraying Red Wall voters over “grossly unfair” financial support for workers [Mail Online]

Hospitality sector in legal action over lockdowns [BBC News]

Lawyers claim knife attack at law firm was inspired by Priti Patel’s rhetoric [The Observer]

Darren Grimes: Home Secretary says law should protect freedom of speech [The Telegraph]

EU targets big tech with tougher rules [Financial Times]

Amy Coney Barrett: Supreme Court nominee vows to “apply law as written” [BBC News]

“I billed over a million quid last year and earned around 13% of that.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Applications open for the November Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair [Legal Cheek Fairs]

Virtual student event this Thursday: Opportunities for growth in the post-Covid world — with Willkie Farr & Gallagher [Legal Cheek Events]