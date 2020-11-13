Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

No Self-Respecting Lawyer Should Touch Trump’s Election-Fraud Claims [The Atlantic]

Law schools act to boost students’ employability [Financial Times]

Should we be free to stir up racial hatred in the privacy of our own homes? [Barrister Blogger]

Covid-19 and False Imprisonment [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Media coverage of family courts and domestic abuse: fake news? – Lucy Reed [Inforrm’s Blog]

Law isn’t for everyone… [Twitter]

My worst experience was actually also my best. For a training contract at Slaughter and May. The partner interviewing me looked at my CV, glanced up, and said "wouldn't you rather be a journalist?" https://t.co/nclQLKwS8T — Daniel Knowles (@dlknowles) November 12, 2020

Justice will survive Covid-19 intact [Scottish Legal News]

‘Grand rights’ of great importance: copyright on the big stage [The IPKat]

Downing Street PR guru now free for return to legal sector [Law Society Gazette]

“Of course, a ‘brief, isolated incident’ during a ‘difficult time’ in a junior solicitor’s personal life would mean an immediate striking off the roll.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Virtual event: Future of law — Has 2020 accelerated the change? With Simmons & Simmons [Legal Cheek events]

Follow Legal Cheek on TikTok! [TikTok]