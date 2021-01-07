Legal Twitter condemns Capitol attacks

American Bar Association brands protestors’ actions as ‘criminal conduct’

Lawyers have condemned the violent riots in Washington after an angry mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

The shocking incident took place yesterday after President Donald Trump — who refuses to accept his November election defeat and has repeatedly made unsupported claims of electoral fraud — vowed to “never concede” at a gathering of his supporters in Washington. Four people have reportedly died as hoards of protestors charged the debating chambers and clashed with armed police.

Adam Wagner, a human rights barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, tweeted that he watched the riots in “horror and sadness”.

Not even sure what to tweet about the US. I'm watching in horror and sadness. Trump is a terrible president and politician but a consummate rabble rouser. Those who have enabled him knew who he was and what he represented. I just hope this ends soon and democracy prevails. — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) January 6, 2021

In another tweet, Wagner also stressed the importance the rule of law in democratic societies, which maintains “that rules matter, that power is peacefully transferred, that power is ultimately subject to the law”. He continued:

The rule of law is the air we breath in democracies. It is often invisible but emerges from institutions and norms. It dissipates slowly as they are attacked by people like Trump who care more for power than democracy. We are *all* responsible for keeping it alive — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) January 6, 2021

Lawyer and legal commentator David Allen Green went as far as describing the attack as an “attempted coup”.

And to those fussing about whether this should have the word 'attempted coup': – the essential constitutional stage for a peaceful transfer of power has been been disrupted

– by violent partisans

– at the behest of the losing candidate

– leaving the 20 Jan inauguration uncertain — davidallengreen (@davidallengreen) January 6, 2021

Green went on to comment on the calls among lawmakers and media outlets for Vice-President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment which would oust Donald Trump from office.

Constitutional law should *never* be this exciting. https://t.co/qNHZRvnCHG — davidallengreen (@davidallengreen) January 6, 2021

Also weighing into the impeachment debate was anonymous bar blogger The Secret Barrister.

I’m no US constitutional lawyer, but if inciting a coup isn’t an impeachable offence, I’d say there’s something wrong with your system. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) January 6, 2021

Former barrister and now legal journalist Catherine Baksi questioned how protestors even made it into the Capitol building “so easily”.

Looking at the news from the US, I may be focussing on the wrong thing, but how on earth did the cops allow folk to get inside the capitol so easily? I always find the security at Westminster a pain, but I’m sure they wouldn’t allow hordes of people to barge in & roam around. — Catherine Baksi (@legalhackette) January 6, 2021

The American Bar Association condemned the assault “in the strongest terms” and described attempts to disrupt the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris as not a “peaceful protest” but instead “criminal conduct”. It continued: