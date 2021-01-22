ShantyTok: law student edition

Legal Cheek‘s take on the viral vid trend



As if to shield lockdownees from a serious case of January blues, the universe graced us with yet another TikTok craze: #ShantyTok.

The global trend started after a Scottish postman, who has since bagged a record deal after reaching viral fame, posted his cover of traditional sea shanty, The Wellerman. The sing-a-long frenzy has since stormed the video-sharing app — unearthing a secret love for 18th century sailor songs and perhaps even suggesting that after three national lockdowns, we’re all finally losing it.

After spending several hours practising harmonies in the shower, Legal Cheek‘s Adam Mawardi shares his rendition of the painfully catchy sea shanty — with a law student twist.

Find us on TikTok at @legalcheek and don’t forget to give us a cheeky follow. If you’re searching for your 15 seconds of fame, make sure to tag us in your own law-themed sea shanties or send them to tips@legalcheek.com.