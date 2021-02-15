15 City law firms sign social mobility action plan
Outfits to offer mentoring and work experience to aspiring lawyers from disadvantaged backgrounds
A group of leading City law firms have pledged to “create new and wider pathways” into the legal profession through a series of tie-ups with universities across the UK.
The 15-strong cohort will work with the likes of the universities of Bradford, Staffordshire, Lincoln, York St John and Liverpool John Moores, to provide mentoring and career coaching to aspiring lawyers from disadvantaged backgrounds.
The efforts are part of a new partnership between members of the City of London Law Society (CLLS) and the Social Mobility Pledge (SMP) campaign — a cross-party project, co-founded by former Secretary of State for Education, Justine Greening, to improve social mobility in the UK.
As part of the pledge, City firms also agree to provide work experience and/or apprenticeship opportunities to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, as well as adopt open recruitment practices which promote a level playing field for those seeking to enter the profession.
CLLS member firms committed to the project are: Ashurst, Charles Russell Speechlys, Clyde & Co, CMS, DLA Piper, Eversheds Sutherland, Fenchurch Law, Freshfields, Kingsley Napley, RPC, Simmons & Simmons, Sullivan & Cromwell, Simpson Thacher, Trowers & Hamlins, and Weil Gotshal.
The project is being led by Seema Kennedy OBE, a former Slaughter and May lawyer and MP.
Greening commented: “Many young people are seeing their life prospects drastically downgraded, with jobs and job offers disappearing. Meanwhile, massive demand for reskilling and career shifting support is building up.”
“Well defined purpose together with a strong culture and leadership have marked out those organisations which have taken the right decisions in response to the crisis, from those which have not,” Greening continued. “The challenge now, and one that CLLS member firms have stepped up to, is for Britain’s businesses and universities to play their role in boosting opportunity and social mobility as part of our national recovery.”
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anon
Social mobility has already gone way too far. My current trainee went to a day school for crying out loud.
FlourPour
Mine has never even been skiing.
It’s obviously not such a problem this year because no one has been able to spend a week at the chalet but in normal times I can’t imagine what we would talk about during the winter months.
It was only after I spent 20 minutes explaining the flaws in England’s approach during their recent test loss to India that she revealed she had never watched a game of cricket.
It’s admirable to want to reach out to state school students but why does nobody consider the impact on the existing interests? If he knew that I would be mixing with state school students anyway then I doubt my father would have bothered paying for Radley.
Anon
True enough. It is only when I became a solicitor that I met people with names like Hannah, Amy and Kevin. It was like being transported into the Sergeants’ Mess.
@ FlourPour
I’ve come across your comments on the recent articles and I have to say you are utterly insufferable.
James E
There’s a special place reserved for you in hell.
Haberdashers Aske squad
Oh look here comes the keyboard warrior FlourPour yet again