BARBRI strikes SQE prep course deals with three international law schools

Legal education provider to offer UK-qualifying solicitor courses to students in France, Spain and Singapore

BARBRI has entered into partnerships with three international law schools to help overseas students qualify as lawyers in England and Wales under the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) regime.

France’s Paris Dauphine — PSL University, Spain’s IE Law School and Singapore’s Asia Bar Review will deliver BARBRI’s new super-exam prep courses to law students and graduates as part of a series of new tie-ups unveiled this week.

BARBRI has previously struck partnerships with the universities of Sussex and Manchester, as well as King’s College London and Brunel, to offer students SQE workshops and fee discounts.

Chris Jorgenson, director of institutional partnerships at BARBRI, commented: “These esteemed organisations join a growing list of universities, institutes and professional bodies that we are proud to collaborate with to deliver our SQE Prep course. It is an exciting time for all involved.”

Jorgenson continued:

“The SQE is a new route to qualification. So, there are undoubtedly many questions amongst students around what they can expect and how best to prepare. Through partnerships like these, our prep courses can be delivered and accessed worldwide, offering the same opportunities to the thousands of students who will be sitting the exam from this autumn.”

BARBRI isn’t the only legal education player to strike training deals with universities.

The University of Law has partnerships in place with Exeter, Reading, Liverpool, East Anglia, Sheffield and, most recently, Newcastle. It also guarantees places on its SQE prep course to graduates at the universities of Southampton, Surrey, Leicester and Birkbeck.

Elsewhere, BPP University Law School struck a major deal of its own when, in late 2019, it landed the contract to deliver SQE prep to future trainees of six influential law firms collectively known as the ‘City Consortium’.

The SQE, a two-part national assessment to be set and examined centrally, comes into force on 1 September 2021.