News

CMS and Clydes thank lawyers with Covid bonuses

By Aishah Hussain on
20

Extra 5% and 3% of salary at each firm

CMS and Clyde & Co join a spate of law firms thanking their lawyers and staff with cash bonuses for their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

CMS is awarding all employees a bonus of 5% of their salary, whilst Clyde & Co is paying its global workforce a 3% one-off sum.

Clydes, whose workforce consists of around 3,600 people, confirmed the minimum pay-out will be £1,000 meaning that some employees will receive a higher percentage award.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Matthew Kelsall, Clyde & Co’s chief executive officer, said in a statement: “The response of our people to the pandemic and all of the personal and professional pressures that came with it was extraordinary.”

He continued:

“Thanks to everyone’s efforts and their dedication to serving our clients, who themselves needed support in these unprecedented times, we have continued to perform strongly. We’re pleased to be able to recognise everyone’s contribution and say thank you through this bonus.”

On Monday magic circle firm Slaughter and May confirmed all eligible employees will receive a bonus of 5% of salary, mirroring the approach of magic circle rivals Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance and Linklaters, as well as a host of other major City players. And it’s not just cash some firms are rewarding their staff with. Taylor Wessing and Osborne Clarke went one step further with an extra day of annual leave.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

20 Comments

KIRKS NQ POWERBEAST DEAL TITAN

“CMS is awarding all employees a bonus of 5% of their salary”

5% of £1000 ain’t too shabby, lmao.

Reply Report comment
(7)(18)

BANTONIO BANTERAS

Both serious meme firms 🤡

Reply Report comment
(0)(8)

BANTHONY BANTEREZ

LOL

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Antonio Banderas

Thanks a lot, fresher with “[INSERT NAME HERE] Does Law” Instagram page.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

???

Are CMS going to announce the NQ rise to £80 -82k??

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Academy Student

Is there one? I’ve seen this salary increase in other articles but not sure if its true

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Unsure

Yeah, in previous articles it was mentioned in the comments that they announced a 5% bonus and nq’s on £82k? The bonus turned out to be true so I’m assuming the NQ rise is aswell hmmm…and whilst it may seem too big an increase, if they want to keep NQs (I’ve seen some recent move on to Kirkland, Simpson thatcher etc.) they need to increase from mid-70k

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

#MemeFIrm

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. CMS NQs moving to Kirks and STB? They’re more likely to drop out and head to the Government Legal Service. I’m sure Kirkland is DESPERATE to hire a Russell Group 2:1 scraper who qualified into hotels and leisure.

Reply Report comment
(10)(24)

You’re clueless

This comment just demonstrates how disconnected you are from the legal profession…have a look on LinkedIn, plenty move to US firms – obviously I’m not going to name people who have

Dunno Dunnovitch

£80 or £82? Where does that info come from? Too big a leap from current £75k?

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

KIRKS PHATMAN

£73k you mean looooooooooooool

Reply Report comment
(3)(11)

Rene

I just gone lay a massive egg. Now I ready for late lunch. Cornflake breakfast out of system.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Bombay Bad Boy

Brilliant. Next you can post a message on Linkedin about how constant, unrelenting rejection will never stop you from fulfilling your dreams of TC success.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Law turned IBR

Clydes have experienced a serious drop off. Not even taking the piss but I remember when people once spoke about them as a serious law firm. Not sure that’s the case now…

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Clyde & Come ruin your career

You mean your friends from Leeds spoke about them as a serious law firm. Everyone else spoke about them as a seriously awful firm. Maybe they’ve dropped off from a D-tier firm to an F-tier one. “Sector focus” LOL. Clydes should stick to shipping law and making £70k a year.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Law turned IBR

Did you go to Leeds B uni too?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Piers

Anyone know about firms that have been stuck on ~75k NQ, Dentons Addleshaws, Eversheds etc…why have their salaries been stagnant for so long now?

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Honest Bill

Because the BTEC gimps who work there can’t get a job anywhere else so there’s no reason to pay them more. Next question.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Earl Wombleby of Chelsea Barracks

Savage bantz

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Really?

Seriously people do not work those hours for just £80k do they? What gimps!

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories