Slaughters hands lawyers and staff Covid bonuses

Extra 5% ‘in recognition of everybody’s hard work’

Slaughter and May is the latest law firm to thank lawyers and staff for their lockdown efforts with special one-off bonuses.

The magic circle player today confirmed all eligible employees will receive a bonus of 5% of their salary at the end of June 2021. This, the firm says, “is in recognition of everybody’s hard work and considerable efforts over the course of the pandemic”.

News of the extra cash comes after Slaughters confirmed associates would move through the salary scales this month, following a suspension last year in response to the pandemic.

A raft of City firms have now dished out special appreciation bonuses, with the vast majority, like Slaughters, opting for the 5% rate. Bucking the trend, however, is Shoosmiths, which provided all lawyers and staff with a 7.7% ‘thank you’ bonus — or four weeks pay.