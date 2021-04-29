News

Slaughter and May pushes ahead with associate salary rises

By Thomas Connelly on
11

Magic circle player also restarts staff pay reviews as part of an easing of financial measures put in place during the pandemic

Slaughter and May has confirmed associates will move through the salary scales from next month, following a suspension last year in response to the pandemic.

The magic circle player’s City associates will shift up the post-qualification pay bands on 1 May, as normal, it confirmed in a statement yesterday.

Slaughters also revealed its postponed salary reviews for staff across other areas of the firm, including senior counsel, business services employees, professional support lawyers, executive assistants and document specialists, have now taken place.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The news follows the firm’s decision earlier this year to bump the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors to £90,500, having previously cut them due to the pandemic. The uplift did, however, fall short of Slaughter’s pre-Covid NQ pay packet of £92,000.

Earlier this month, Shearman & Sterling boosted NQ solicitor pay by 12.5% to £135,000, while Linklaters upped its Covid-cut salary of £90,000 to £92,500, plus a discretionary performance bonus.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

11 Comments

Seek Help

The plus is more money, but the big negative here is having to work at Slaughter and May..

Reply Report comment
(25)(14)

FBD is King

Did someone get rejected from an open day? Find people that take snipes at any city firm weird when they can only dream of getting a TC. Back to revision, fresher.

Reply Report comment
(15)(10)

Serious Coin

We love to see it

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Honest SM Assoc

Keep in mind these aren’t really pay rises. Having had a record year they are only now bumping us up to the levels we should have been at 18 months ago without backdating. No COVID bonus either. I really wonder if I’m working at a MC firm.

Reply Report comment
(78)(1)

Kirkland NQ

Meanwhile the rainmaker partners at our PE turbofirm keep throwing around thicc wadds of crisp US$100 notes just for the bantz. The other day they tossed half a dozen of them my way so I can putt them around on my corner office minigolf setup.

Life is good.

Reply Report comment
(13)(18)

Realist

I have friends at SM who turned down US offers. I’m vicariously annoyed for them. Covid is an appalling excuse by SM: at the very start of the pandemic it was unclear what the impact might be. We now know that we (commercial lawyers generally) have been extraordinarily fortunate:

“December was profession’s highest-billing month in history” – https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/practice/december-was-professions-highest-billing-month-in-history/5107779.article

This seem to simply be greed by SM’s partners.

Reply Report comment
(17)(1)

Realist

Typo: Seems.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Kirkllis & Elland

Anyone turning down a top US firm over S&M seriously needs their head checked. ‘Prestige’ alone won’t pay ya mortgage in and around London…

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Touker

I can only assume anyone who willingly works for an MC firm when there are ample firms who offer either more money or better work-life balance (without sacrificing quality of work) must be a moron that still thinks anyone cares that much about the ‘prestige’ brand name

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

📚📚📚

surprised that there aren’t more freshers trying to bash slaughters in this comments section

maybe it’s because they’re revising for their summer exams

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

New York NQ

Laughs in US Dollars.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories