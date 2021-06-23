Pinsents ups NQ lawyer pay across London and regions

£75k in City and £45k elsewhere

Pinsent Masons has joined a growing number of UK-headquartered law firms in upping the pay packets of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers.

NQ associates in London will now receive a salary of £75,000, up 3% from £72,500, while those in regional offices including Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester, will earn £45,000, a rise of 2% from £44,000.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows the firm’s London lot are now on the same levels of cash as their opposite numbers at the likes of Addleshaw Goddard, CMS, Dentons and Stephenson Harwood.

Pinsents dishes out around 68 training contracts each year and pays City trainees a salary of £41,000 in year one, and £44,000 in year two. Regional rookies earn £27,000, rising to £30,000.

A host of UK outfits have upped pay in recent days as the war for junior talent across the City intensifies.

Ashurst and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner bumped NQ rates to £90,000 and £88,000, respectively, while magic circle duo Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance both increased their cash offerings to £100,000.

US firms are upping salaries too. Fuelled by MoneyLaw mania across the pond, some fresh faced associates in London are now starting lawyer life on as much as £148,500.