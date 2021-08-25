‘I do feel like Elle Woods’: Former X Factor star to start law school next month

Katie Waissel appeared on the show in 2010

Former The X Factor star Katie Waissel is starting law school next month, telling Legal Cheek of her ambitions for a ‘just’ future.

The singer, 35, who appeared on the 2010 series of the ITV show, is making a career switch after not making the big time.

In yesterday’s instalment of the Made by Mammas podcast, mother-of-one Waissel revealed:

“I’m starting law school next month, which is really cool and exciting. I do feel like Elle Woods or Erin Brockovich — either or. They are brilliant.”

Waissel said that she is determined to instigate change in the UK and wants to improve the world for her son, Hudson, aged three.

She told Legal Cheek:

“My ambitions within law are to pursue the much needed advancements and amendments to the current laws and legislations that should quintessentially run parallel with the fast-growing efforts of the people in order to ensure protection, guidance, and justice for posterity, and to ensure that within all industry sectors, independent safeguarding measures are implemented and monitored, to protect against bullying harassment and discrimination across the board.”

Waissel did not disclose which university she will be attending citing “privacy and personal reasons”.

Now a women’s fitness trainer, Waissel finished seventh in the seventh series of the The X Factor. The show premiered in the UK in September 2004 and saw contestants of all ages and backgrounds audition before a panel of judges and later compete in weekly live televised performances for the chance to win a recording contract. The X Factor was axed by ITV after 17 years in July 2021.

Waissel isn’t the first singer nor reality star to switch to law. Legal Cheek reported when in June 2020 pop star Halsey revealed she was studying law with the view to sit the California bar exam. Another famous name intending to sit the same exam is none other than Kim Kardashian, who began a four-year legal apprenticeship in 2018.