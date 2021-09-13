Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Emma Raducanu set to earn £150 million as she shelves plan to study law at university [The Sun]

Lodgings for High Court judge cost taxpayers £2,700 a night and £8.7million in 4 years [Mirror]

Attorney General Suella Braverman: ‘I don’t have mum guilt — it’s less exhausting being back in the Cabinet’ [The Telegraph]

Prince Andrew’s team dispute claims accuser served legal papers [BBC News]

My five-year legal battle over a £1 car parking ticket: Artist, 58, is victorious in ‘David versus Goliath’ fight after she is dragged to court and threatened with a £250 fine [Mail Online]

‘Despite being responsible for law and order Priti Patel can’t obey rules herself’ [Mirror]

Bradford’s top judge vows to end ‘poaching’ and ‘tapping up’ of defendants [Telegraph & Argus]

Ukraine set to become next country to make Bitcoin legal tender [City A.M.]

The legal world needs to shed its ‘unicorniphobia’ [Tech Crunch]

Prince Charles’s charity facing legal action from Russian tycoon over £500,000 donation [The Telegraph]

Salesforce offers to help staff leave Texas as abortion law takes effect [The Guardian]

Law firm Boies Schiller Flexner has seen exodus of ‘dozens of attorneys’ amid staff anger at ‘Harvey Weinstein and Elizabeth Holmes being taken on as clients’ and fury over son of firm’s founder ‘caught using n-word’ [Mail Online]

“I don’t really understand the point of this. Surely taking on apprentices on top of pupils (if that’s the idea) won’t magically generate more work and therefore viable tenancies?” [Legal Cheek comments]

