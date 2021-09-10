Shearman steps up NQ talent battle with improved £145k salary
Second sizeable rise this year
Shearman & Sterling has increased newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries for the second time this year.
NQs in the London office of the US firm will soon earn £145,000, up by roughly 7% from £135,000.
Shearman last boosted NQ pay packets in April by 12.5% from £120,000.
There are some more associate salary rises further up the chain. Solicitors with one year post-qualification experience (PQE) also receive a £10k pay boost, taking their salaries to £155,000, while 3PQEs are now on £195,000 and 6PQEs on £250,000. The rises are effective from January 2022.
A number of US firms in London have increased junior lawyer salaries in recent weeks and months, including Weil, which went from £133,000 to £145,000 last month. Gibson Dunn and Sullivan & Cromwell both pay out £145k to their London NQs as well.
Kirkland NQ
Aww bless x
Bob's Uncle
Same old shtick 🥱
Get a new persona for the comments Bob, it’s getting old!
The spectre of Maggie T
Ding dong, the Magic Circle is dead.
Kirkland NQ
Lol I’d care about your comment but then I’m too busy choosing what colour of calf leather to have in my new Lambo.
FRESHER DETECTED
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨