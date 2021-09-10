Shearman steps up NQ talent battle with improved £145k salary

Second sizeable rise this year

Shearman & Sterling has increased newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries for the second time this year.

NQs in the London office of the US firm will soon earn £145,000, up by roughly 7% from £135,000.

Shearman last boosted NQ pay packets in April by 12.5% from £120,000.

There are some more associate salary rises further up the chain. Solicitors with one year post-qualification experience (PQE) also receive a £10k pay boost, taking their salaries to £155,000, while 3PQEs are now on £195,000 and 6PQEs on £250,000. The rises are effective from January 2022.

A number of US firms in London have increased junior lawyer salaries in recent weeks and months, including Weil, which went from £133,000 to £145,000 last month. Gibson Dunn and Sullivan & Cromwell both pay out £145k to their London NQs as well.