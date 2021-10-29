News

Lawyers out-earn doctors and dentists with £93k average salary

By Aishah Hussain on
7

Chief execs top 2021 earnings table with £131k, new stats show

Lawyers earned more this year than doctors and dentists, new research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has shown.

Lawyers are earning an average of £92,606 each year; they are the second highest earners and beaten only by chief executives, who earn an average of £130,734, according to the ONS’ 2021 data.

By contrast, doctors took home £74,588 this year and dentists £59,669.

Below are the top 20 highest paying professions for this year, and how these have changed since last year.

20 highest paying professions of 2021

Job Average annual salary % change from 2020
Chief executives £130,734 7.6%
Lawyers £92,606 0%
Marketing & sales directors £85,899 -6.6%
Brokers £83,893
IT and telecoms directors £80,624 -2.3%
Financial managers & directors £77,669 -9%
Aircraft pilots & flight engineers £75,903 -11.4%
Doctors £74,588 2.1%
Financial institutions managers & directors £67,915 -16.8%
Functional managers & directors £65,247 -9.4%
Actuaries, economists & statisticians £64,118 -8.2%
Senior police officers £62,457 6%
Production managers & directors in manufacturing £61,521 0.1%
Senior educational professionals £61,075 6.3%
IT project & programme managers £60,463 17.2%
Quality assurance & regulatory professionals £60,039 14.1%
Dentists £59,669 -14.4%
Train & tram drivers £58,256 2.1%
Tax experts £56,684 10.6%
Finance & investment analysts & advisors £56,684 20.9%

Interestingly, out of the top 20, only lawyers saw no change at all to their average annual salaries from 2020.

It’s worth bearing in mind, however, that lawyer earning power drastically varies across the profession and depends on the type of firm or work they do as well as level of seniority, among other things. The earnings of top City lawyers, for example, stretch to six and seven figures, while those specialising in legal aid or criminal law earn far less.

Anon

Tax Experts self reporting at £56k, well played lads.

Reply Report comment
(58)(0)

Anon

Hehe indeed!

In reality though, ‘tax experts’ is a bit of a wide description, obviously many solicitors/barristers are tax experts as well.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Anonymous

How is the average lawyer salary 92k? That seems pretty high…

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Anonymous

I imagine this is mean average. If median were used instead, the result would obviously be a lot lower.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Foundation Year LLB

Granted, there are people in the industry earning absolute peanuts for their work (and that is a discussion for another day…)

But you still have to remember the size of the group that are bumping this average up. The rise in top city firms paying their cohorts of 50+ trainees per year six-figures, meaning everyone above them is also on six figures plus. Partners at US firms bringing in phat whack each year bumping this up, anyone in house at a respectable big company is also bringing in six-figures, barristers at big commercial and chancery sets that are bringing in millions

The group of people earning a tonne in the industry is larger than people think

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

BiglawBonanza

Suppose city lawyers, especially equity partners, would definitely drag it up.

A median would be more interesting!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Confused

Lol? It’s half-decent for a 24 year old NQ. Then they’ve got another 30+ year career ahead of them where their pay only goes up. I thought it would be higher than this to be honest. Maybe the ONS included other legal professionals like paralegals in their calculations.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

