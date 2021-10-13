The best Squid Game law memes
🦑 🎮
Ever since Netflix released Squid Game, social media has been awash with memes of the smash hit series.
Legal Cheek has got in on the action, sharing our own, and rounding up the very best law-themed Squid Game memes. Enjoy.
‘Must be nice’
Trying to pay for law books
‘At least they replied’
This hits hard
Gotcha!
Who’s asking?
😟
Mood
The ‘Law Squid Games’
Lambo-driving squid-eating Kirkland ₩45.6b/year private equity phatman
