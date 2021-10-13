Feature

The best Squid Game law memes

By Legal Cheek on
1

🦑 🎮

Ever since Netflix released Squid Game, social media has been awash with memes of the smash hit series.

Legal Cheek has got in on the action, sharing our own, and rounding up the very best law-themed Squid Game memes. Enjoy.

‘Must be nice’

Trying to pay for law books

‘At least they replied’

This hits hard

Gotcha!

Who’s asking?

😟

Mood

The ‘Law Squid Games’

1 Comment

Lambo-driving squid-eating Kirkland ₩45.6b/year private equity phatman

Slow news day

