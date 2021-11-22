Former Thomson Reuters vice president takes top role at BARBRI

Lucie Allen will oversee SQE market growth

BARBRI has drafted in former Thomson Reuters vice president Lucie Allen to oversee its growth within the burgeoning Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) market.

Allen takes up the role of managing director for international business and will be responsible for the promotion and expansion of the legal education giant’s range of SQE prep courses. She joins from Thomson Reuters, where she was part of the senior management team within the media conglomerate’s ‘global large law’ division.

As part of her new role, Allen will also spearhead the prep provider’s ‘BARBRI Bridges’ programme, a funding initiative which aims to support diversity & inclusion and widen access to the legal profession.

The move sees Allen replace Sarah Hutchinson who has moved into a new non-executive director role on the BARBRI board.

“I am thrilled to serve in my new role as managing director,” Allen commented. “The SQE is undoubtedly changing the qualification landscape for legal professionals in England and Wales and in this position, I will be able to continue to expand and evolve the BARBRI business with a focus on the SQE, supporting firms and individuals as it rolls out not only in the UK but across the world, while also addressing US qualification alongside the wider BARBRI Global team.”

She added: “Our aim is to ensure all current and future solicitors have access to the highest quality learning programmes to help them prepare for success.”

BARBRI, which is best known for providing US bar exam prep courses which mirror the multiple-choice question format of SQE1, entered the SQE market earlier this year with a series of prep offerings priced at £2,999 each. The first students sat their SQE1 assessment earlier this month.