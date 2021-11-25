Advice

‘Will a 52 in contract prevent me securing a City training contract?’

Graduated with a first

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one Legal Cheek reader harbours concerns that the 2.2 they scored in their contract module has damaged their dreams of securing a training contract with a commercial law firm.

“I wanted to enquire whether the fact I got 52 in contract law will prevent me from ever becoming a trainee at a commercial law firm. I have since completed my LLB from Bristol, graduating with a first.”

Anonymous

you’ll be fine

A lawyer

No. I can understand why you’re stressed, but a first from Bristol should get your application looked at in the round. Put your efforts into the usual stuff that you’re supposed to do to make an application look good and I am sure you will be fine. Good luck.

Good news

No

MC trainee

If you got a First overall, no.

Here’s a dilemma – how do I ask out a fellow trainee without risking it being inappropriate? Or is that not possible these days?

Tukka

Don’t do it. Remember the adage about not defecating where you eat. This arguably applies to dating people in the same profession (though only lawyers would want to date lawyers!)

Red Flag

For the love of everything sacred do not crap where you eat.

I get you spend the majority of your time with these people and given MC hours the ONLY people you will likely meet for a while, but don’t fall into the trap. Even if it isn’t considered taboo by HR, it’s just going to get ugly no matter what, especially when one or both of you are not offered NQ spots.

I feel for you, young soldier, but stay strong.

We

These days I’m sure the SRA would find a way to make an issue out of it and stick their nose in…

No.

Nope. I know many people, including myself, who got 2:2s in contract (I got 53) and now have good training contracts at MC and US firms.

Anonymous

I wouldn’t worry. I know someone who graduated with a 2.2 overall from Twickenham University and who managed to secure a TC with Dechert. So the world is your oyster really.

2:1 grad at a City firm with a 3rd on the record

No. A first is a first, especially from a good uni like Bristol. If anyone asks (which I’d be surprised if they did), you had a bad day. Seeing how you didn’t fail the module/had to rewrite the exam, I wouldn’t even mention it.

The only module I ever bombed was corporate law and I’m at a corporate firm in a transactional team so clearly no one cares about your uni experience.

Firms who have any requirements that you must have at least a 2:1 in all modules, and from what I remember there may still be a couple of them, are typically terrible places to work anyways. I mean most firms are terrible places to work anyways but that’s another issue…

Trainee

I got a 2:2 in contract and graduated with a First. Secured a magic circle TC.

Some firms will care about it more than others. Some may have an automatic filtering process, and a 2:2 in contract may discount you. It’s just one way to filter through 1000s of applications. Others are more reasonable and won’t care.

Overall, you’ll be fine and find a TC at a good firm.

European dude

NQ at a US firm and I barely scraped a 2:1 at Nottingham with loads of 2:2 in certain modules in my second year. Gone are the times where grades were everything, firms nowadays care more about critical thinking, business acumen, communication skills, commercial awareness and willingness to learn.

Trainee

Were you state or privately educated?

Anonymous

You went to Bristol (Magic Circle and US firms love it) and got a first too – you’ll be fine. Depends on the firm some want a 2:1 consistent across all modules, most will be holistic weighed up against other grades, work experience etc. I personally got 55 in contract, went to Uni of Manchester (2:1 – 65%) and got past the application sift with Bird & Bird, Gowling, Watson Farley & Williams, and Burges Salmon.

