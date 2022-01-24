Trainee retentions: mixed fortunes for Simmons and Shoosmiths

Spring scores of 57% and 100%

Simmons & Simmons and Shoosmiths have gone public with their latest trainee retention scores.

Simmons confirmed it will retain four of its seven final seat trainees — or 57%. All are on permanent deals.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the fresh-faced foursome will see their salaries swell from £50,500 to £100,000 upon qualification.

Simmons recruits around 24 trainees each year split across two intakes.

Today’s result is a marked drop on the firm’s autumn 2021 performance, which saw it keep 16 of its 20 trainees — or 80%.

Meanwhile, Shoosmiths has chalked up a perfect spring score of 100%, with all seven soon-to-be associates committing their futures to the firm.

The new recruits qualify into departments including medical negligence, construction, real estate, planning, banking, corporate and commercial.

The firm — which recently launched its first international office in Brussels — pays NQs £75,000 in London and £50,000 in the regions. It recruits around 30 trainees each year.