Bird & Bird ups NQ lawyer pay by £17k

By Thomas Connelly on
23

Base rate of £88k

Bird & Bird has joined the raft of City law firms upping the salaries of their junior lawyers.

The outfit confirmed to Legal Cheek that base rates for newly qualified (NQ) associates will move from £71,000 to £88,000 — a hefty uplift of £17,000 or 24%.

The firm has also increased salaries for trainees, with those in year one earning £45,000 and those in year two receiving £50,000.

Increases further up the post qualification ladder will start at 8% and bring base rates in line with the current market, according to the firm.

All rises are effective from 1 March and bonuses will be paid in the usual way in May.

Focusing on NQ rises, the Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the uplift puts them on the same levels of cash as their peers at DLA Piper (£88,000) and just behind those at Stephenson Harwood and Ince (£90,000).

23 Comments

Uber Eats

Better deal than Weil Gotshal that’s for sure. These US firms can’t compete with the balance package at B&B etc!

Lol

Lol okay but let’s not diminish the insane amounts of money you can make at weil

Heron, Potoo and Twitt LLP

Given they’re regularly across from MC firms on IP matters this is an expected move from B&B (but with billable targets of only 1500 their associates will have a much nicer life than their MC counterparts)

anon

Billable targets mean nothing. MC firms and lots of US firms have ‘no targets’. My friend works at Addleshaw (target of 1000 according to firm list) and billed 2000+ one year. Absolutely no-one billed around 1000.

Looking for reference bonus

If your friend is billing 2000 at AG. He should be submitting some lateral applications….

Anon

AG target is currently 1600 (though apparently going down to 1500 in the next FY)

Anon

If he’s at AG billing 2000 hours then he’s an absolute muppet. You can easily lay low in those sorts of firms and get away with 1500-1600, if anyone is doing more says a lot about them

Anon

cue Kirkland NQ…

Twit twoo

@DLA Piper, what you saying?

Anon

Rumours circulating that DLA have upped NQ pay to £65k in the regions. Can anyone confirm?

Would be a major shake up to the Manchester market with everyone else sitting at £50-52k

i think it’s a rumour

I think this is just a rumour.

It would be massive if true, increasing to 60k alone would be a bold statement. 65k just seems a bit too much to be true.

If it is true, it’ll be very interesting to see the reaction from other firms in Manchester. Currently, there’s not much separation but 65k could only be matched by a few Manchester firms and so we’d definitely see the beginning of a tier structure.

TSSA

Lawyers earning almost as much as train drivers? Shocking. Can’t have that.

Anon

Absolutely game changing. DLA are here to disrupt. I wonder how the big boys at the MC and US will respond.

RPC Associate

I might just sack off this afternoon.

Tom

Will AG, DLA or ES increase or no one knows?

C

That’s really good cos B&B meant to have a sick work life balance

Anon

Brilliant for B&B. Cant believe (or can completely believe) there has been no news on another firm and criminal underpayer – Dentons:

Firm – salary c.4 years ago – salary today – £ gains on Dentons

Dentons – £70k – £80k – N/A.
BCLP – £70k – £95k – +£15k
B&B – £62k – £88k – +£16k
AG – £65k – £82k – +£7k
CMS – £70k – £95k – +£15k
ES – £72k – £82k – +£0k
HL – £75k – £100k – +£15k
NRF – £75k – £95k – +£10k
OC – £65k – £80k – +£5k
Simmons – £70k – £95k – +£15k
SH – £73k – £90k – +£7k
TW – £63k – £81k – +£8k
Trowers – £63k – £77.5k – +£4.5k

Tightfisted and getting falling behind further on comp every year. There are so many good firms, with good hours offering better salary packages

Hg

You really wrote all this lol

Anon

Its Friday afternoon.. its either that or actually do some work

Could be worse

You know things are bad when Dentons’ raises over that period are more than your own.

Question

Is 65k in regions like earning 100k in London ?

Lived in London and Manchester

To be honest you’d enjoy a better life in terms of finances and luxury.

In Manchester, you can rent a high rise apartment in the city centre (walk to the office) with a gym, cinema and swimming pool for £900 – £1000 PCM. If you’re sharing with a partner that’s around £500 PCM…

Obviously the cost of living is much cheaper too. You could eat out at one of the fanciest rooftop restaurants for £100 for two people.

65k a year for an NQ in Manchester is crazy. There will be senior associates and partners at small regional firms on that much.

Anon

S&S are £100k now

