Britain’s top legal education YouTuber to deliver keynote at LegalEdCon 2022

Ibz Mo to deliver fresh takes on legal education and training at 12 May in-person event

Britain’s top legal education YouTuber who amassed over 137,000 followers while vlogging about his experiences as an ethnic minority student at Oxbridge is to deliver the keynote at LegalEdCon 2022.

Ibrahim Mohammed, 26, known as Ibz Mo, will deliver fresh and unique takes on the direction of legal education and training at Legal Cheek‘s conference, this year held in-person at Kings Place, London, on Thursday 12 May. Get Final Release tickets now.

Mo, a future trainee solicitor currently doing the LPC/LLM at ULaw, will consider how legal education can adapt to meet the needs of a new generation of diverse lawyers.

British Pakistani Mo was born and raised in a single-parent household in Hackney, East London, where he was state school-educated. After scoring two Bs, three Cs and two Ds at GCSE, he turned his life around, achieving A*A*AA at A-Level and going on to become the first in his family to go to university. It was at this point he set up his YouTube channel, which has grown to reach over 13 million video views.

Mo studied psychology at Cambridge University, graduating in 2019 and going on to complete the year-long GDL course at BPP University. He began a masters in education at Oxford University in 2020, where his dissertation focused on the experiences of low socio-economic undergraduates at Oxbridge. He plans to share his findings at LegalEdCon and consider what this group would like to see from law firms in the future.

Mo is a diversity advocate and passionate about promoting access to education, and will also touch on some of the themes addressed during the conference’s first session about diversity & inclusion, and opening up the profession to diverse future lawyers.

“In a personal, professional and academic capacity, I’ve had the pleasure of working with communities from various backgrounds, specifically from disadvantaged backgrounds,” Mo told Legal Cheek. “My research highlights the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] needs of minority groups in elite universities and explores how higher education practitioners and recruiters can attract, empower and protect the next generation of future diverse graduates.”

Other LegalEdCon speakers include lawyers and learning & development professionals from some of the UK’s leading law firms as well as legal academics from universities across the country. A final batch of speakers will be announced next week.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with LexisNexis, The College of Legal Practice, The City Law School, Nottingham Law School, Flex Legal and the Sustainable Recruitment Alliance as silver sponsors.

Secure your Final Release ticket now.