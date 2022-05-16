HFW moving to new ‘sustainable’ City office

New HQ features rainwater harvesting and air filtration systems as well as ‘highest solar panels in London’

HFW is set to relocate its City HQ to what it says is “one of London’s best and most sustainable new developments”.

The international firm will occupy three floors of a new building at 8 Bishopsgate, dubbed ‘London’s most sustainable tall office tower’, in 2023.

The new building is designed to be low-carbon in operation, featuring floor-by-floor air filtering, light-responsive blinds and rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling, with rainwater filtered and reused for irrigation and toilet flushing. It will also apparently boast the “highest solar panels in London”.

The 50-storey tower will house a private roof top terrace, a top-floor viewing gallery, a dedicated 200-seat auditorium and one of the largest bicycle parks in London, with almost 1,000 parking spaces, 680 lockers and over 50 showers.

HFW is currently based in Friary Court, with its courtyard garden often the venue of choice for after-work events during the warmer summer months, according to the firm’s rookies in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.

Commenting on the relocation, Jeremy Shebson, HFW’s managing partner, said:

“We are very excited to be moving to one of London’s best and most sustainable new developments. We truly believe this will be transformational for HFW in London, giving us modern, agile and progressive space that allows us to adapt to the changing needs of our people and our clients. This includes giving us room to continue to grow in London, which is very much the plan. Sustainability is always a key factor whenever we’re looking at new offices around the world, so we’re pleased to have found a building that aligns with our commitments as a responsible business, with impressively low carbon emissions as well as outstanding facilities for active travel and wellbeing.”

A number of big City players have plans to relocate offices in the coming years.

Reed Smith, Hogan Lovells and Allen & Overy are set to move in 2024, 2026 and 2027, respectively. Elsewhere, Linklaters is set to relocate to a new site at 20 Ropemaker Street, Moorgate, from 2026.