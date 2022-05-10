Latest speakers announced as profession gears up for LegalEdCon 2022

Further high profile figures to address delegates at Legal Cheek’s future of legal education and training conference this Thursday

On Thursday (12 May) Legal Cheek’s annual future of legal education and training conference will return as an in-person event at Kings Place, London.

Delegates at LegalEdCon include learning & development and graduate recruitment experts from 70 leading law firms and chambers, as well as leading academics from universities across the UK. Throughout the day-long conference, there will be a series of TED-style talks and panel discussions exploring the topics at the forefront of the industry.

The final batch of speakers have today been announced and are listed below. They will join the vast roster of speakers announced over the last few months, including high profile figures from magic circle law firms and the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

Latest speakers:

• Maria Connolly, partner and head of real estate and energy & renewables at TLT

• Lorna Nsoatabe, associate at Slaughter and May

• Joshua Rutt, member of the Sustainable Recruitment Alliance Student Advisory Board and future trainee solicitor at Macfarlanes

• Siobhan McGinley, head of segment marketing at LexisNexis

• Joy Davies, principal lecturer at Nottingham Law School

• Jordan Yohannes, trainee solicitor (secondee) at Phoenix Group

• François Feuillat, corporate partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher

• Nicole Tan, senior manager, innovation & legal technology at Addleshaw Goddard

• George Yates, solicitor apprentice at BBC

• Faisel Sadiq, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers

• Mark Keith, director of programmes at BPP University Law School

• Maia Crockford, solicitor apprentice at DAC Beachcroft, seconded to Sainsbury’s

• Jacqueline Cheltenham, national programme director for BPTC and BPC, and associate professor at The University of Law

• Chris Kessling, vice-dean at The Inns of Court College of Advocacy

• Chloe Kennedy, legal management consultant at Deloitte

• Grace Strutton, head of people & development at Lawyers on Demand

• Susan Cooper, founder and CEO of Accutrainee

• Rosie Buckley, early careers recruitment lead at Dentons

• Roma Mcpherson, solicitor apprentice at Colt Technology Services

• Mark Neale, director general of the Bar Standards Board

The speakers will explore areas including diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, the apprenticeship route to qualification as a solicitor, legal technology, and sustainable recruitment.

Following a networking lunch on the Kings Place gallery mezzanine, the afternoon sessions will focus on what the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) looks like in practice, as well as the opportunities beyond the SQE rollout. We’ll also hear about the future of education and training at the bar with a separate dedicated session. The day’s events will close out with a keynote from Britain’s leading legal education YouTuber Ibz Mo.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with LexisNexis, The College of Legal Practice, The City Law School, Nottingham Law School, Flex Legal and the Sustainable Recruitment Alliance as silver sponsors.

Final Release tickets are still available to purchase. Secure your place now.