BCLP increases maintenance grants and vac scheme pay — also scraps grade requirements

Boosts in response to rising living costs

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has rolled out a range of new benefits for future trainees and vacation scheme students in response to the rising cost of living.

Future rookies studying the Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) or Legal Practice Course (LPC) in London will now receive maintenance support of £20,400 inclusive of a £3,400 loan. Prior to the uplift, TC holders received £10,000.

Those studying in the regions or virtually will receive £18,400 in financial support (again inclusive of a £3,400 loan), up from £8,000. The rises are effective from September 2022.

The firm, which recruits around 34 trainees each year, has also upped vac scheme pay from £450 per week to £750 per week “to more closely align with trainee salaries”.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows trainee pay in London currently sits at £48,000 in year one, rising to £52,000 in year two. Newly qualified associates receive a salary of £95,000.

Separately, BCLP has followed the likes of Ashurst and DWF in removing grade requirements for those applying for UK training contracts. The firm said grades will still be “requested and reviewed”, but a candidate will not be rejected solely based on not meeting minimum academic criteria.

Segun Osuntokun, UK managing partner said: “Leading one of the largest offices within BCLP it is personally so important to me to ensure that anyone, regardless of background, but who has a passion for the law is offered the opportunity to pursue their dream and ambitions and reach their full potential.”

Partner Tim Smith added: