BCLP retains 14 of 18 UK trainees

One on fixed term deal

International law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has retained 14 of its 18 UK trainees due to qualify next month.

All fourteen qualify into London with a further rookie making the switch from the firm’s Hong Kong office. Two trainees in Manchester secured roles elsewhere.

In terms of practice areas, five join litigation & investigations, five qualify into corporate & finance transactions and a further five start lawyer life in real estate.

With one new recruit on a fixed term deal, this hands BCLP a UK retention score of 78% or 72% depending on your reading of the numbers.

Head of emerging talent, Chloe Muir, said:

“It’s great to be able to extend a high number of offers to the autumn qualifiers and see a high retention rate in this market. Attracting, developing, investing in and retaining high-calibre future lawyers remains a key priority and commitment for us as a firm.”

Carol Osborne, training principal, added: “I’m delighted that so many of the latest newly qualified trainees have decided to continue their careers with us. We very much look forward to seeing them progress onto the next stage of their legal careers.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the firm’s latest crop of associates will start on a salary of £95,000, up from year two trainee rate of £52,000.