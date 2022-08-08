Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Leaked report suggests Dominic Raab trying to curb judges’ powers [Guardian]

‘Ballbreaking’ female lawyer wins £150k after she was sacked for complaining about being paid less than her male colleagues [Mail Online]

Archie Battersbee’s family demand ‘change’ after losing protracted legal battle over life support [iNews]

Civil rights lawyer Soophia Khan struck off over ‘dishonesty’ with clients [The Times] (£)

The cost of living crisis is causing breakups, but some unhappily married couples can’t afford divorce [Metro]

‘Death by dangerous cycling’ law proposed to close legal loophole that caps jail time at two years [Sky News]

Isle of Man chief constable apologises for way anti-gay laws enforced [BBC News]

Anger as Serious Fraud Office head says she’s proud of ‘revolving door’ between regulator and law firms [Guardian]

Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley pursuing a legal claim against investment bank Morgan Stanley [This Is Money]

I’ve been left with a flat that can’t be sold after a solicitor wrongly told me lease had been extended — I’m furious [The Sun]

Kanye West Dumped By Fifth Divorce Lawyer [Vanity Fair]

Event: The SQE: one year on — with the Solicitors Regulation Authority and BPP University Law School [Apply Now]

“I’m finding it hard to understand how A&O and Links can justify paying slavish attention to the Cravath scale for their US associates but not paying attention to market factors in London for their UK associates.” [Legal Cheek comments]