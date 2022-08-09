News

Trowers joins firms upping junior lawyer pay in the regions

By William Holmes on
6

£60k base salary

Trowers & Hamlins has increased pay for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers working in the Birmingham, Exeter and Manchester offices to £60,000. This an increase of £10,000, or 20%, from £50,000.

The firm’s London NQ rates are also on the up, £77,500 to £80,000.

Paul Marco, joint managing partner and head of dispute resolution at Trowers, commented: “In all our locations we strive to ensure that we’re on-market for our people. Other firms have also been pushing salaries up, and we have now landed in the right place for our NQs.”

Applications are open for the Legal Cheek September UK Virtual Law Fair 2022

The firm last increased pay at the beginning of the year which brought NQ rates in the regions and London to £50,000 and £77,500.

This is the latest rise as the NQ pay war has extended to the regions. Recently DLA Piper, Addleshaw Goddard and Shoosmiths have all seen rises to around the £60k mark, whilst Hogan Lovells currently tops the tables offering its Birmingham NQs £70,000.

Regional rises: how things stand…

Firm Trainee pay (Year 1) Trainee pay (Year 2) NQ base rate
Addleshaw Goddard Leeds and Manchester: £29,500; Scotland: £25,000 Leeds and Manchester: £32,000; Scotland: £28,000 Leeds and Manchester: £62,000; Scotland: £56,000
BCLP Manchester: £30,000 Manchester: £35,000 Manchester: £51,000
CMS Bristol: £41,500; Manchester and Sheffield: £30,000; Edinburgh and Glasgow: £26,775 Bristol: £42,525; Manchester and Sheffield: £33,075; Edinburgh and Glasgow: £29,925 Bristol: £61,000; Manchester and Sheffield: £51,750; Edinburgh and Glasgow: £51,750
DLA Piper All regional offices: £30,000 All regional offices: £33,000 All regional offices: £65,000
Eversheds Sutherland All regional offices: £28,500 All regional offices: £31,000 All regional offices: £62,000
Gowling WLG Birmingham: £29,000 Birmingham: £32,000 Birmingham: £52,000
Hogan Lovells Birmingham: £32,000 Birmingham: £35,000 Birmingham: £70,000
Pinsent Masons All regional offices: £27,000 All regional offices: £30,000 All regional offices: £61,000
RPC Bristol: £35,000 Bristol: £36,000 Bristol: £56,000
Shoosmiths Regions: £28,500; Edinburgh: £26,500 Regions: £29,500; Edinburgh: £27,500 Regions: £58,000; Scotland: £54,500; Thames Valley: £63,800
Simmons & Simmons Bristol: £40,500 Bristol: £42,500 Bristol: £68,000
Squire Patton Boggs All regional offices: £30,000 All regional offices: £33,000 All regional offices: £65,000
Trowers & Hamlins All regional offices: £30,000 All regional offices: £32,000 All regional offices: £60,000

6 Comments

Not bad

Trowers is, in my view, one of those under the radar firms. It’s not silver circle or magic circle but it’s not trying to be. I think 80k is good whack for the comfortable hours you’ll do here – I imagine it’s like a 9-6 gig. Also, looking at their alumni, especially in finance / corporate / projects, NQs/Juniors have moved to pretty reputable firms. Seems like a good stepping stone. Not saying getting a TC here is easier, but if you want to end up in the silver circle / US you can train here and aim to move post qualification – seems perfectly doable.

Reply Report comment
(32)(7)

Regional Pay War Observer

Shoosmiths trainee pay is wrong.

They have increased to £31,000 (first year) and £33,000 (second year).

On another note, I imagine CMS will increase to at least 60k in the regions soon.

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Anon

CMS🤡🤡🤡

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

US Associate

Don’t understand why would you stay regional when you can make £100k more in London with much better experience. Hours in these kinda reputable regional firms aren’t light.

Reply Report comment
(1)(5)

Manchester

I live in Manchester City centre in a high rise apartment.

I pay 600 PCM and my apartment building has a gym, swimming pool, 2 cinema rooms, roof terrace and is a 5 minute walk from the office.
Granted, I live with my partner and so the total rent PCM is £1200.

Even NQs on 170k will not be living in apartments with those amenities which are a stones throw away from the office in London.

The hours are still significantly better than a US firm and I have my weekends.

Bottom line – 65k will give you a much better quality of life in a region than 100k in London.

Reply Report comment
(10)(8)

Anonymous

Does it ever cross your mind that maybe people don’t spend their entire lives chasing every last penny? I mean, by your logic nobody should bother to be a City lawyer when you can make much more in IB.

Reply Report comment
(12)(2)

Join the conversation

Related Stories