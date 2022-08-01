US firm salaries ‘almost 50% above’ Magic Circle rivals thanks to favourable exchange rates
New research comes as NQ rates hit record £179k
Some US law firms’ dollar-pegged salaries in London are “almost 50% above” those provided by their Magic Circle counterparts, according to new research.
This comes after favourable exchange rates saw Akin Gump‘s NQ salary rise in its GBP value to £179,000. At present, Clifford Chance and Freshfields offer £125k NQ rates, whilst Linklaters and Allen & Overy pay £107,500. Slaughter and May‘s NQ pay sits in between these duos at £115k.
“It truly has been the perfect storm. A combination of Brexit, a delayed start in degrees, and a pause in junior hires in 2020 has left many law firms scrambling to fill the gaping hole in their talent pipeline”, explained Dan Harris, a director at consultancy firm Robert Walters which undertook the research.
“It was not long ago where the biggest graduate earners in London typically worked within tech or banking — but lawyers are very much at the top of that chain and there are no signs yet of this slowing down”.
The research also revealed which lawyers are currently most in demand. Tax lawyers come out on top with a 21% increase in vacancies over the past 12 months. They are followed by real estate and M&A lawyers where vacancies are up 8% and 7% respectively.
Least in demand are banking lawyers (-24%), following by dispute & resolution (-8%) and employment law practitioners (-7%), following exceptionally high demand last year.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Anonymous J
As a future regional trainee wishing to qualify in London, does this mean I should avoid the practice areas which are low in demand? I ask because I am quite interested in Banking.
Anon
So you will chose any area so long as you are demand in London…
Legal Recruiter
Most practice areas are in high demand!
Anon
Get lost you bottom feeder
Legal Recruiter
Get lost fresher
Anon
Serious answer: they’re low-“er” in demand than last year, but that doesn’t mean they’re low in demand – there are a lot of jobs in Banking/Corp Finance and turnover is high so I’m sure there are still loads of opportunities out there.
Real answer: who’d be interested in Banking?!
Observer
If you aren’t already in finance you should avoid it. The leveraged finance boom is about to die and some will be turfed out when business deteriorates. You’d better off doing real estate or tax for career stability. Dark horse area like insolvency and restructuring would likely be in demand for a decade or more but the work is intense and highly technical so not for everyone.
Fresher
Hi fresher banking isn’t just leveraged finance it’s securitisation, structured finance, fund finance, real estate finance, project finance, asset finance etc.
Lev fin is also no where near dying and it certainly won’t during a recession where credits funds and companies overall will be relying on debt even more than even to continue any form of investment.
LevFin Lawyer
Thx chinny. Keep the pump up, LevFin needs more souls for the utterly sh*t, cookie-cutter, miserable anti-social work those poor bastards do.
Banking lawyer
My advice to all trainees is that you should pick practice areas that you find interesting and think the working practices (i.e., do you like transactional, advisory or dispute types of work) most suit you. Getting a range of seats helps give you the experience needed to make an informed decision.
There will always be ebbs and flows in the market for hires but you may be working in this industry for a long time to come and it is difficult to go from one area to an unrelated are of law. Also, a drop of 20% in hiring for banking is simply a reversion to the mean after an exceptional 2021 where seemingly everybody was hiring.
Anonymous J
Thanks for the responses! I’m interested in a number of areas. Corporate, Banking, DR, Tech, IP.
But my goal is to practice in London for some time at least. So if qualifying into a certain practice area would preclude me from that or make it very difficult, I’d like to be aware.
Need to strike a balance between keeping that option open but also finding an area I genuinely enjoy. Luckily, the firm I’m joining I think will be pretty well-equipped to giving me a variety of seats and opportunities.
Banking lawyer
None of those practice areas should cause you any concern if you wanted to work in London in the future. Corporate, banking and disputes are the backbone of most City firms. IP and Tech may be a little more niche, but there are still plenty of firms with good practices, including US, MC and national firms.
For Tech, I suspect you would be best served looking at Corporate or IP practices with a good record in Tech. Many firms will not have a dedicated Tech practice area but they will have plenty of clients in the sector. Not my area, so others would know better.
Anonymous J
Appreciate it mate!
Not sure if you’d know exactly (open to responses by others too) but how difficult is it in general qualifying in London having trained in the regions/Scotland?
bob
It is easier to move once qualified rather than to get an NQ job, imho.
Source: moved from Scotland to MC at 3PQE and know lots of others who did similar.
Anon
Equally moved from regional to U.S at 2PQE. Couple of years experience at qualification firm was best thing I could have done
SPB salaried partner
Brah, pick Squire Patton Boggs. Best firm in the City, you’ll be swimming in sterling and clunge in no time.