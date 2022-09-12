Monday morning round-up.

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Sex misconduct claims soar at top law firms after watchdog warned them not to use non-disclosure agreements [Mail Online]

Barclays faces £54m High Court claim from ‘Britain’s FBI’ [The Telegraph]

Nottingham’s new top judge was told at school to apply to ‘Woolworths’ [Nottinghamshire Live]

Iceland back in court with Iceland over use of the name Iceland [Metro]

Legal eagles are all the king’s men now [The Age]

Billionaire Mike Ashley escalates bitter legal spat over collapse of department store giant Debenhams [This is Money]

Inheritance claims from unmarried couples surge as ‘common-law’ myth persists [The Telegraph]

Glasgow murderer who tied up lawyer and torched his house in prison release bid [Glasgow Times]

For Trump’s Lawyers, Legal Exposure Comes With the Job [New York Times]

“Make the most of university life. Make sure you get though your exams but have a rounded experience is important. Don’t just focus on law related activities (which can be pretty dull). Rock climb, sing, play rugby, join the knitting club. Show yourself to be a normal person not just a law geek!” [Legal Cheek comments]

