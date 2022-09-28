Top tips for law freshers from a future trainee

Legal Cheek’s Rebecca Hewitt gives guidance to LLB newbies on TikTok

About to start to law school and in need of some advice?

Rebecca Hewitt, an events coordinator at Legal Cheek and future trainee solicitor at a national law firm, took to TikTok recently to offer up some of her and the team’s top tips for law freshers.

Watch the video below to ensure you get the most out of law school from freshers’ week to graduation.