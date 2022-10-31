Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Woman worked so hard to become first blind and Black barrister she ended up in hospital [Mirror]

Is our justice system on the brink of collapse? [ITV News]

The students strike back! Thousands of graduates join landmark legal action that could see top universities pay MILLIONS in compensation for lost learning due to industrial action and pandemic Zoom lectures [Mail Online]

Bradford law student at University of Oxford on breaking barriers [Telegraph & Argus]

Suella Braverman ‘ignored advice’ that she was breaking the law by keeping migrants for weeks in disease-ridden centres [LBC]

Royal Mail workers union calls off planned strikes after legal challenge [The Guardian]

Keeping tips from workers could be illegal under new law [BBC News]

Jacob Rees-Mogg says UK ‘cannot ease up on legal migration’ until the arrival of illegal migrants is under control [The Telegraph]

Woke DC lawyer pushes district into removing ‘no masks’ sign aimed at combating Halloween crime [Mail Online]

“Bring a commercial lawyer is totally different from a law degree. Unless you are in some sort of litigation team, you probably won’t ever read a judgment again.” [Legal Cheek comments]

