Bird & Bird nudges NQ lawyer pay above £92k

Bird & Bird has increased salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London.

Fresh faced associates at the international outfit will now earn a base salary of £92,400, a rise of 5% from £88,000. The uplift is effective 1 December 2022.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most 2023 shows Bird & Bird recruits around 18 trainees each year on a starting salary of £45,000. Year two rookies earn £50,000.

The new and improved rate means the firm’s NQs are now £400 better of than their counterparts at Dentons, Fieldfisher, Gowling WLG and Pinsent Masons. The likes of Addleshaw Goddard, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and DLA Piper sit just ahead on £95,000.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

“We are constantly looking at our employee salaries, wider offerings and packages to ensure we remain competitive,” a firm spokesperson told Legal Cheek. “Our people are our biggest asset and one of our priorities is to nurture our culture in the London office and make sure we provide our people with a career path that can help them succeed.”

“We have continued to review our salaries and although we are conscious of the economic headwinds our business continues to grow strongly,” they added.

Earlier this year Bird & Bird was one of number of firms to pay one-off bonus to its London staff to help with rising living costs. As reported by Legal Cheek at the time, the payment was made to those with a salary of £50,000 or less and amounted to £1,000 net of tax and national insurance.

NQ

Meme firm

KLAXON

*AWOOOGA* FRESHER ALERT!!!

Interesting

Embarrassing that Pinsents and Dentons pays below Bird & Bird!

For the work life balance Bird & Bird offers and the specialist technology work, not a bad deal at all.

Anon

I have just ran these numbers through a salary calculator which shows that at A&O and Linklaters you now get around £500 more net pay a month (the only number that matters) than at bird and bird as an NQ.

Realist at US firm

Only people who are mad enough to work at a MC firm are those very very middle class people with wealthy parents who were told they were god’s gift from Day 1 and throughout their private schooling/attendance at Durham, but who aren’t actually bright enough to work out they could either work at a US firm for higher salaries or at a place like Bird & Bird for similar pay but fewer hours…

The future of the Magic Circle depends on these sorts of people not realising they’re getting utterly shafted and thinking that the ‘prestige’ actually means diddly squat.

Calm down

Or they’re using it as a pivot to a firm of their choice surely? They seem like a better place to *train* than a number of the US firms.

I have less clarity in understanding the long term stayers at MC though, I agree with you there

Surprised and Dismayed

Wow. That really puts it in perspective

