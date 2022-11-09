Reed Smith launches ‘SQE academy’ in UAE

Designed for Middle East lawyers and grads looking to qualify as UK solicitors

US outfit Reed Smith has launched a new training academy for lawyers and graduates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The ‘Reed Smith Academy’ is open to individuals that have graduated from a “recognised university”, although the firm is particularly keen to hear from foreign graduates seeking to qualify in England and Wales as well as those who are already practicing under another legal qualification and are seeking to dual-qualify.

The firm has teamed up with the Chancery Lane Institute for Professionals (CLIP), a law school which has been delivering legal education in the Middle East since 2014, to help prepare candidates to sit both parts of the Solicitors Qualification Examination (SQE).

The firm says the academy will also enable in-house legal teams and law firms to sponsor individuals through the process of qualifying as a solicitor in England and Wales.

The first courses will start in 2023, both in-person and virtually.

Sachin Kerur, office managing partner of Reed Smith’s Middle East offices, said: “With the prevalence and use of English law or English law-derived legislation and regulation continuing to surge in the region, this qualification will be hugely useful to both the individuals obtaining it and their employers.”

Kerur continued: