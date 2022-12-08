Rank your law school modules

‘Dance Moms’ TikTok trend given legal twist

With over 50,000 views and counting, one of our latest videos on TikTok and Instagram Reels has been starting a debate amongst law students about which law module is the best.

The video, embedded below, is based on the popular ‘Dance Moms’ trend, which sees creators rank things in order of preference along to an audio from the popular US reality TV show. The six objects are put into a pyramid shape, imitating the way in which the reality show used to rank its dancers almost every week, with three at the bottom, two in the middle and one at the top.

Giving this a legal twist, we decided to use this idea to rank the compulsory modules for a qualifying law degree, to see how similar, or different, our experiences of law school are.

We asked all the law graduates working at Legal Cheek what their favourite, and least favourite, modules at law school were, combining all these opinions to get the following ranking:

1. Tort Law

2. Land Law

3. Contract/Criminal Law

4. Public Law

5. Equity & Trusts

6. EU Law

The video is proving popular with law students and graduates alike, either agreeing with us in the comments, or voicing their surprise at a low ranking for a module they particularly enjoyed.

What would you have put at the top of the pyramid? Leave a comment below and tell us how you would have ranked the law school modules 👇