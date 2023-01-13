Davis Polk latest US player to bump London NQ salaries to £165k

Another day, another rise

US law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell is increasing its newly qualified (NQ) rates from £160,000 to £165,000.

The uplift puts them in line with Weil Gotshal and Skadden, the latter of which upped its financail offering on Wednesday.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Davis Polk trainees start on a salary of £60,000. This rises to £65,000 in year two.

Last year the firm confirmed it will increase the number of training contracts it is offering from four to six in August this year.