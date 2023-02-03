Slaughters keeps all 47 spring NQ lawyers

Perfect 100% score

Magic Circle law firm Slaughter and May has confirmed it will be keeping all 47 of its final seat trainees due to qualify this spring. All are on permeant deals.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows Slaughters recruits around 95 trainees each year across two intakes and provides newly qualified (NQ) associates with a base salary of £115,000.

The result is an upgrade on the firm’s spring 2022 rate when it kept hold of 85% (33 out of 39).

Slaughters is the fourth member of the Magic Circle to publish its spring figure, with only Allen & Overy still to announce. Linklaters and Freshfields posted rates of 94% (48 out of 51, plus one a fixed term deal) and 97% (33 out of 34) respectively, while Clifford Chance scored 69% (29 out of 42).