Twice as many women as men apply to study law

By Emily Hinkley on
Overall law school applications have increased by over 17,000 since 2019, UCAS data shows

Twice as many women as men are applying to study law in the UK, data sourced from university admissions service UCAS shows.

The data, collated by criminal defence firm Lawtons, shows the number of women applying to study law at the undergraduate level in 2022 reached 103,575, almost double the 51,865 applications from males that year.

In the past three years, applications to study law in the UK have increased by over 17,000, with male applications increasing by 4% per year and female applications rising by 4.4%.

Over the last three years, female applications to all law courses in the UK have risen by 13%.

The biggest age demographic increase came from 18-year-olds, who made over 100,000 applications in 2022, compared with just 11,000 in the 21-24 age group.

The greatest increase in female applications by locality was in Northern Ireland, which saw a 7.6% rise compared to a 6% drop in male applications.

The numbers continue the trend noted last year where 69% (107,085) of law applicants in 2021 were female, compared with just 31% (48,065) of men.

8 Comments

Graham

I think this would have more interest for the profession if, like other jurisdictions, you could only become a solicitor or barrister by studying Law. As it stands, you can convert from pretty much anything so the impact on the legal profession of this is difficult to judge.

Reply Report comment
(15)(5)

Carl Gardner

Good point, but having taught the GDL/PGDL between 2016 and 2021, I reckon the proportions must be broadly similar for students converting to law. Maybe not two-to-one, but something like 60-40.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Commander Data

The data cited are relatively meaningless without comparators for the applicant body across all subjects and/or other specific subjects. Is law an outlier here? We can't tell.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anon

Interesting. How can we improve diversity by encouraging more applications from men?

Reply Report comment
(33)(4)

Anonymous

This^

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Noname

As others have pointed out these stats aren’t helpful in E&W but in Scotland the trend is that 2/3 of those entering the LLB are women and that continues into qualification.

In the next 10-20 years we’ll likely see more equality in partner figures but you have to wonder if the lack of men coming into and remaining in the profession will be viewed as something requiring attention/action.

Reply Report comment
(3)(4)

Tate

I hope we will see positive discrimination towards men in the hiring process for TCA.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

Pete Campbell

Across the board, females are increasingly making up the majority of university students across all disciplines. Law is clearly no exception!

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

