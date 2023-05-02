Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

Role of lawyers in misuse of NDAs to be examined by UK regulator [Financial Times] (£)

Brexiteers fume as UK dampens bonfire of EU laws [Politico]

EY failed split gives break to US law firms fearing competition [Bloomberg Law]

Legal AI race draws more investors as law firms line up [Reuters]

Raft of legal challenges to voter ID laws set to launch after local elections [iNews]

‘Take off your headscarf to attract men’, Muslim paralegal told [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Teachers asked to chip in £1 each for legal case against Ofsted [The Guardian]

Gwyneth Paltrow awarded $1 but won’t recover legal fees in ski crash lawsuit [Sky News]

OpenAI threatens legal action against the developer of a free GPT4-powered chatbot for sneaking past its paywall [PC Gamer]

Law graduate sentenced to four years for rape of student who withdrew consent during sex [The Irish Times]

I was rejected from nearly 100 jobs and spent 18 months on benefits — but now I’ve finally got my dream job as a barrister [Daily Mail]

28-year-old ‘planning to be a barrister’ ditches her law degree to pursue ‘true passion’ bodybuilding [Essentially Sports]

“I never understand why some law firms are obsessed with ‘innovation’. All the most profitable firms on both sides of the Atlantic do things in broadly the same way as they did twenty years ago.” [Legal Cheek comments]

