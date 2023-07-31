Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Top consultant at law firm hired to investigate Nigel Farage’s account closure is ‘pro-Remain lawyer’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Profits stall at London’s ‘magic circle’ law firms during pivotal US expansion [Financial Times] (£)

Tories accused of ‘unforgivable lack of urgency’ in supporting rape victims [Metro]

Sky wins court order to block illegal streaming of hit shows and football [Financial Times] (£)

Solicitors’ watchdog will probe the asylum lawyers unmasked by the Mail’s investigation [Mail Online]

Human rights lawyer fleeing China is arrested in Laos [The Guardian]

Kemi Badenoch calls in barrister to examine equalities watchdog ‘witch hunt’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Jurors were taken to meet Kevin Spacey and shook hands with him after clearing him of sexually assaulting four men, witnesses reveal [Mail Online]

Grandfather loses £2,000 when legal firm said he was ‘politically exposed’… because they had confused him with a banned American lawyer [Mail Online]

TOMORROW: Dispelling the law conversion course myths — with The College of Legal Practice [Apply Now]

Registrations now open for Legal Cheek’s September UK Virtual Law Fair [Apply Now]

“I’ve been told this so much over the last couple of years by people who have no intention to work in commercial law ‘oh haha sure you make money but it I’m sure you’ll regret it in 10 years’…” [Legal Cheek comments]