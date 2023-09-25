Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Lawyers’ skills will remain in demand, at least for the short term [Financial Times] (£)

As a lawyer and comedian, I know why we don’t speak up about bad men [The Telegraph] (£)

Suella Braverman hints at plan to alter global refugee law, as charities vow to fight ‘tooth and nail’ [iNews]

Post Office knew legal case was likely to bankrupt Horizon IT victim, lawyer says [Guardian]

Met commissioner demands better legal protection for armed police [Telegraph]

Law firm is dealing with 400 dog attack cases – and none are XL Bullies [Express]

University ‘courts’ are failing students [Guardian]

What family lawyers make of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s child custody battle [Independent]

Lawyer ‘tried to use voodoo magic to kill client and inherit her fortune’ [Metro]

Money Diary: A Divorce Lawyer On £75,000 [Refinery 29]

“It’s been fun going through the ‘hypothetical’ case studies and working out which of us they’re based on.” [Legal Cheek comments]

