Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Senior UK judge given formal warning for ‘rude and hostile’ behaviour [The Guardian]

Woman alleging menopause discrimination to be heard by employment tribunal in legal first [Independent]

US hedge fund provides record loan for environmental lawsuits [Financial Times] (£)

Juries must be allowed to give their verdicts without interference [The Guardian]

How lawyers helped to overturn one man’s fine for failing to pay a £5 fee at Gatwick when he was collecting his parents [The Times] (£)

Wayne Rooney thought about major career change after attending wife Coleen’s Wagatha trial [The Sun]

Top Scots lawyer Aamer Anwar to be focus of ‘real-life Suits’ documentary [Daily Record]

I was a professional rugby player who went viral for brutal tackle, went to the NFL and I’m now a qualified barrister [Talk Sport]

“It is an *incredibly* bad idea to pick your practice area based on assumptions about work-life balance. Your practice area will constitute your career, potentially until you retire…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

