Monday morning round-up

Tougher UK crypto regime sparks boom for compliance advisers [Financial Times] (£)

US law firm gives £27k bonus to juniors at City office [The Times] (£)

‘Surprising’ that the Met found jihad chant during Palestine protest was legal, says Home Office minister [iNews]

Rwanda plan under threat as ministers are convinced court with axe it [Daily Express]

Court of Appeal judges set to consider critically ill baby’s case [Independent]

Drug-spiking reports rise fivefold but proportion leading to charges fall [Guardian]

Emmerdale’s rape storyline echoes UK justice system which is failing victims [Mirror]

The Halloween costume that’s against the law if you have ‘intent to deceive’ [Daily Record]

Kenneth Chesebro: Second Trump lawyer pleads guilty to conspiracy [BBC News]

“Proof read your work… It sounds silly and ridiculous, but making errors such as ‘refer’ instead of ‘prefer’, or using written contractions will put you at the bottom of the hill you are seeking to climb before even considering the content of what you have produced…” [Legal Cheek comments]

