Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



High court to consider whether universities owe students legal duty of care [The Guardian]

Supreme Court set to rule on whether Deliveroo riders are ‘workers’ [City A.M.]

Rwanda scheme ‘probably dead’, claims former Supreme Court justice [Sky News]

Norfolk ramblers’ battle against solicitor’s barrier blocking historic footpath [Telegraph] (£)

Private equity resorts to buying back companies after IPO flops [Financial Times] (£)

Rights groups back Observer writer Carole Cadwalladr over court costs [The Guardian]

Rival dog groomers in £50,000 battle over ‘Wash Wiggle and Wag’ name [Metro]

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Singer Cassie settles lawsuit accusing rap mogul of rape and abuse [BBC News]

Law firm launches legal action over F1 Las Vegas GP spectator ejections [Autosport]

“Everyone is entitled to legal representation. If everyone refuses work because they don’t personally agree with the company or individual’s views and thus they’re left without a representative, that in itself would be unethical…” [Legal Cheek comments]

