PostsFeature

A round-up of the best legal Xmas trees

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Who has the best baubles and top tinsel? 🎄


Once more, it’s that festive time of the year! As the holidays approach, certain sections of the legal profession have revealed their more festive side by setting up Christmas trees to celebrate the imminent arrival of old Saint Nick.

In typical Christmas custom, the team at Legal Cheek has once again scoured the internet’s vast spaces to gather a collection of the legal profession’s most exceptional festive trees.

Have we missed one? Drop a link in the comments and we will be sure to add it to our list!

Freshfields

Credit: Lloyd Rees/LinkedIn

TLT (Bristol)

Credit:Alice Pollington/LinkedIn

Slaughter and May

Credit: Alison Peyton/LinkedIn

Gowling WLG (Birmingham)

Credit: Jess Swingler/LinkedIn

RPC

Credit: Life in a law firm/Instagram

1 Crown Office Row

Credit: 1 Crown Office Row/X

Trowers & Hamlins

Credit: Scott Dorling/LinkedIn

CMS (London)

Credit: CMS/TikTok

Gray’s Inn

Credit: Gray’s Inn/X

HFW

Credit: HFW/Instagram

Mishcon de Reya

Credit: >Mishcon de Reya/Instagram

Russell-Cooke

Credit: Russell Cooke/Instagram

Join the conversation

Related Stories

journal

Branching out: Could we give legal rights to trees?

The notion that a natural object could be a rights holder is not as bizarre as it first seems, writes Oxford Brookes law grad Paul Wyard

Jun 24 2020 10:13am
news

A round-up of the best Xmas trees across the legal profession

From law firm lobbies to historic Inns of Court 🎄

Dec 22 2021 9:15am
news

RPC cancels Christmas (parties)

Firm struggles to find workable dates and venues

Sep 6 2023 9:19am
15