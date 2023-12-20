A round-up of the best legal Xmas trees

Who has the best baubles and top tinsel? 🎄



Once more, it’s that festive time of the year! As the holidays approach, certain sections of the legal profession have revealed their more festive side by setting up Christmas trees to celebrate the imminent arrival of old Saint Nick.

In typical Christmas custom, the team at Legal Cheek has once again scoured the internet’s vast spaces to gather a collection of the legal profession’s most exceptional festive trees.

Have we missed one? Drop a link in the comments and we will be sure to add it to our list!

Freshfields

TLT (Bristol)

Slaughter and May

Gowling WLG (Birmingham)

RPC

1 Crown Office Row

Trowers & Hamlins

CMS (London)

Gray’s Inn

HFW

Mishcon de Reya

Russell-Cooke