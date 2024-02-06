Linklaters retains 41 of 49 spring qualifying trainees

One on fixed-term deal



Linklaters has retained 41 of its 49 trainees qualifying this spring, with one on a fixed-term contract.

This translates to retention score of 84% or 82%, depending on your reading of the numbers. The figure represents a minor drop from the outfit’s autumn retention figure of 86% (42 out of 49), and a more significant change from the 94% (48 out of 51) recorded last spring.

Taking on 100 recruits each year, Linklaters has one of the largest trainee cohorts in the City, joint with Freshfields and narrowly behind Clifford Chance on 110.

New joiners can expect to take home £50,000 in year one, £55,000 in year two, and the Magic Circle standard of £125,000 on qualification.

Chris Stevenson, trainee development partner at Linklaters, commented:

“We’re very pleased to have another group of high-performing junior lawyers take the next step in their careers with Linklaters. We are all extremely excited to see what this talented group can achieve with our global platform behind them – investing in our people to reach their full potential and delivering the best for our clients.”

Linklaters is now the fourth Magic Circle player to release their retention figures, with Clifford Chance clocking 71% (40 out of 56), Allen & Overy 77% (30 out of 39), and Freshfields 84% (32 out of 37).