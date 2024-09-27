The best social media posts of the week

PostsRound-up

Taylor Swift and the stages of law school [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

Here’s one for all the incoming pupils, filled with both excitement and trepidation. [Adrian Barnett-Thoung-Holland on LinkedIn]

Sausage Sympathy [The Secret Barrister on X]

LEAVE ME ALONE 🦛 [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

When I’m interviewing candidates for junior roles, I love to ask about any work experience they have… [David Milligan on LinkedIn]

The new Old Bailey ‘canteen’ [CourtNewsUK on X]

Lol our lawyers aren’t scared of nothing [Aldi on X]

