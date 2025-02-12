Decision expected soon on solicitor apprenticeship funding future

Legal profession vocal in objection to government cuts



A decision on the future of solicitor apprenticeship funding is expected soon, Legal Cheek understands, as law firms and training providers push for continued government support.

Concerns have been mounting over the proposed removal of levy funding for certain Level 7 apprenticeships, including the six-year solicitor apprenticeship — an alternative route into the legal profession. This funding, contributed by businesses with an annual wage bill exceeding £3 million, enables apprenticeship training providers, including law firms, to reclaim their contributions.

Training providers and firms have warned that defunding solicitor apprenticeships could severely limit access to the profession for those unable to afford traditional qualification routes.

While the government has not yet confirmed which apprenticeships will lose levy support, it has signalled that more employers will be expected to fund a significant number of these programmes themselves. Legal Cheek understands the move aligns with broader policy aims to focus government funding on those at the start of their careers rather than subsidising qualifications for individuals already established in the workforce.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education (DfE) told Legal Cheek:

“Skills will power this mission-driven government and our Plan for Change. We’ll be asking more employers to step forward and fund Level 7 apprenticeships themselves to ensure apprenticeships support those who need them most, while also meeting the needs of individuals, employers, and the economy. Further details will follow, informed by Skills England’s recommendations on priority skills needs.”

Last week, Fletchers added its voice to the concern over the potential cuts. The personal injury specialist, which has taken on 100 apprenticeships through the apprenticeship levy, warned that defunding the programmes would be a “disaster for the legal profession” and significantly harm social mobility and diversity.

Lorna Bailey, associate and head of learning and development at Fletchers, described the move as “extraordinary”, arguing that it contradicts the government’s commitments to social mobility. She warned that defunding would reinstate a “class ceiling” on young people’s ambitions, making training contracts even more competitive and accessible only to those who can afford course fees of up to £50,000.

Many City law firms have embraced solicitor apprenticeships in recent years, offering school leavers the chance to train while working, rather than pursuing the traditional training contract route. However, the number of apprentices remains relatively small compared to those entering the profession via the postgraduate SQE pathway.

With the government’s final decision expected shortly, the legal sector will be watching closely to see whether solicitor apprenticeships will continue to receive levy funding or whether firms will be required to shoulder more of the financial burden themselves.