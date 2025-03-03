Hogan Lovells and Addleshaw Goddard post spring trainee retention rates 

78% and 100%

Hogan Lovells and Addleshaw Goddard have posted retention figures for their spring 2025 qualifying trainees, coming in at 78% and 100% respectively.

Hogan Lovells’ figure comprises 18 out of 23 of its final-seat trainees, with 20 applying for newly qualified (NQ) positions and 19 offers made — including three on fixed-term contracts (FTCs). All 18 offers were accepted, with the three FTCs accounting for 17% of the retained cohort.

The practice area breakdown reveals that nearly half of the NQs are heading into corporate (44%), with finance (22%), litigation, arbitration and employment (28%), and global regulatory (6%) also represented. No trainees were retained in intellectual property, media and technology (IPMT).

This marks a notable increase from Hogan Lovells’ previous retention rate of 65% in autumn 2024, when 17 of 26 trainees took up NQ positions on permanent contracts.



Meanwhile, Addleshaw Goddard has achieved a perfect score, retaining all 11 of its spring qualifiers. The cohort is split across corporate and commercial (four), disputes (two), real estate (two), and finance and projects (one), with the final two trainees heading to Dubai.

The newly-qualifieds staying in the UK will be based in London (five), Leeds (three) and Manchester (one).

New associates at the firm will now be able to enjoy NQ pay of £100,000 — recently increased by 5%. The Legal Cheek Firms List shows that the firm takes on 60 trainees each year.

These latest retention scores come shortly after Magic Circle firm Linklaters posted its spring retention rate of 75%. Herbert Smith Freehills and A&O Shearman were quick to follow with retention rates of 88% and 84% respectively.