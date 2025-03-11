Shoosmiths retains 100% of its spring qualifying trainees  

All nine



Shoosmiths has recorded a 100% trainee retention rate this spring, with all nine of its March 2025 qualifiers staying on as newly qualified (NQ) solicitors at the firm.

The NQs will be based across Shoosmiths’ UK offices, with London, Manchester, Thames Valley, and Birmingham among the locations welcoming fresh talent. Real estate and dispute resolution & litigation are the most popular practice areas this round, with two qualifiers joining each. The remaining qualifiers are spread across corporate, commercial, banking, employment, construction, and pensions.

A spokesperson for Shoosmiths said:

“This 100% retention rate reflects our commitment to developing and supporting our trainees throughout their journey at Shoosmiths. Through enhanced training programmes, proactive career development support, and a focus on inclusive management styles, we ensure that our trainees gain the skills, confidence, and opportunities needed to transition seamlessly into newly qualified roles within the firm.”

Shoosmiths joins Addleshaw Goddard in achieving a 100% retention rate this spring, with the latter keeping all 11 of its newly qualified solicitors. Meanwhile, Hogan Lovells recorded a 78% retention rate, with 18 out of 23 trainees staying on.