White & Case posts 87% spring trainee retention rate

White & Case will retain 87% of its London trainees due to qualify this March, the firm has announced.

The global giant offered newly qualified (NQ) roles to 20 of its 23 qualifying trainees, all of whom accepted. One of the new associates will be heading to the firm’s Doha office, while the rest join London teams spanning practice areas like antitrust, commercial litigation, international arbitration and mergers & acquisitions.

White & Case’s London trainee head Vicky Landsbert said the firm gives rookies “an opportunity to make a difference, advising leading global clients on significant matters that help shape the world we live in”.

This 87% score is a dip from the firm’s perfect 100% retention rate for Autumn last year, but in-keeping with its five-year average which now stands at an impressive 82%.

White & Case isn’t the only firm posting spring retention stats this month. Addleshaw Goddard has kept on all 11 of its spring qualifiers, while Hogan Lovells retained 78%, with some NQs on fixed-term deals. HSF and A&O Shearman have posted strong retention rates of 88% and 84% respectively for this Spring.