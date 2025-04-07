Freshfields stands alone as sole global elite firm backing legal challenge to Trump’s executive orders

500 outfits sign court submission supporting US firm targeted by sanctions



Magic Circle firm Freshfields is among 500 law firms — and the only global elite outfit — to sign a court document supporting a firm targeted by President Donald Trump’s sanctions campaign.

The US arm of the firm has signed an amicus brief in support of Perkins Coie, one of several top firms affected by executive orders that revoked security clearances for lawyers and staff and triggered a review of the firm’s government contracts.

The executive order levelled several allegations against the firm, including claims that its representation of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race led to the creation of a “false ‘dossier’ designed to steal an election.” It also accused the firm of “racial discrimination” against its own lawyers and staff.

Perkins Coie is now pushing back with the backing of 500 law firms.

“The looming threat posed by the Executive Order at issue in this case and the others like it is not lost on anyone practicing law in this country today: any controversial representation challenging actions of the current administration (or even causes it disfavours) now brings with it the risk of devastating retaliation,” the brief states.

“Whatever short-term advantage an administration may gain from exercising power in this way, the rule of law cannot long endure in the climate of fear that such actions create,” it added.

Perkins Coie has been joined in the legal action by fellow sanctioned firms WilmerHale and Jenner & Block. Together, they have secured emergency orders from federal judges temporarily blocking enforcement of the executive orders, arguing they are likely unconstitutional.

Other notable firms to sign the brief include Covington & Burling and Arnold & Porter.

In contrast, several leading law firms — such as Skadden, Paul Weiss, Milbank, and Willkie — have struck deals with the Trump administration, offering substantial pro bono support in return for protection from executive orders.